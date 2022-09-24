All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in LKQ by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 1,874,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,506. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

