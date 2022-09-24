All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,917,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

