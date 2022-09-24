Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $222.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

