Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Trading 40.8% Lower This Week

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00615623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00260839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

