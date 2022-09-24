AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.64

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.64 and traded as high as C$28.96. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.77, with a volume of 694,878 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

AltaGas Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 115.31%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

