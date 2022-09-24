Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.01

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.01 and traded as high as C$18.19. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.91, with a volume of 54,623 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$829.65 million and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.88.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

