American Shiba (USHIBA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, American Shiba has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One American Shiba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. American Shiba has a market capitalization of $807,600.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

American Shiba Coin Profile

American Shiba’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official website is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

American Shiba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire American Shiba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase American Shiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

