Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $36.60

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

