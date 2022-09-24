Analyzing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.54 $61.70 million $2.73 7.25 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 45.22% 23.29% 2.30% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

