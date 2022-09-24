ANIVERSE Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.38 or 1.00085827 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00068487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE (ANV) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

