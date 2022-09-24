apM Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $58.61 Million (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and $15.92 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

