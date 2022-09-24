Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.38.

ACGL stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

