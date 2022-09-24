Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,705 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
FMB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,611. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
