Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. 3,223,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

