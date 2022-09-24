ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $520.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

