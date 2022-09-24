ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $41.59. 6,504,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,522. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.