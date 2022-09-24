ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 593,353 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. 1,812,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

