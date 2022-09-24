ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises about 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,708. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

