ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,575 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. 1,726,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

