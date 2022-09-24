ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.83. 980,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,479. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

