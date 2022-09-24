ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $512,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 7.6 %

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,961. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

