Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.55.

NYSE AJG opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,221.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 74.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 531,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

