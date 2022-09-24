Assemble Protocol (ASM) Market Capitalization Tops $28.62 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011117 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070821 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10826782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Assemble Protocol launched on May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

