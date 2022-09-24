AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,520.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,356.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2,097.93. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,634.34 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 123.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

