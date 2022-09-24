Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

