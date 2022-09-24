Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.