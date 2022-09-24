Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.