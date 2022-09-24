Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140.80 ($1.70). 53,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 381,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.69).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.04.

Baltic Classifieds Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

