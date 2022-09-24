Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

