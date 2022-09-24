Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.12

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $202,899.12 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,083.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00153406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00287630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00751494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00629914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

