Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

BDEV opened at GBX 406 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.53. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 812.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81). Insiders acquired a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,772 over the last 90 days.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.