BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 5,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

BWAGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

