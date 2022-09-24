Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:BMW opened at €71.38 ($72.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €75.92 and a 200 day moving average of €76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

