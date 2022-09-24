Bell Bank Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,511,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

