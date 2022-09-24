Bell Bank Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bell Bank increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

