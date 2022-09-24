Bella Protocol Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

