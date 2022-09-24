Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.40 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 163.80 ($1.98). 708,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 976,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.20 ($2.03).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £961.15 million and a P/E ratio of 963.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.30.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Activity at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22). In other news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,142 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £9,888.62 ($11,948.55). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 7,075 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22).

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

