Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €400.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hypoport Price Performance

HYQ opened at €79.25 ($80.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €250.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €168.00 ($171.43) and a 12-month high of €601.50 ($613.78).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

