Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €69.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Stock Down 0.8 %

Nemetschek stock opened at €49.00 ($50.00) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €49.28 ($50.29) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.49.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

