Berkshire Bank Buys 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $591.39. 979,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.98 and a 200 day moving average of $665.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

