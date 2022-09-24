Berkshire Bank Buys 321 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

