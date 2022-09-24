Berkshire Bank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,455,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,526,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,973,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,175,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $278.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

