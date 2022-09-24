Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.98. 3,100,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.44. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.80.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

