Berkshire Bank Sells 623 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

ZBH stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

