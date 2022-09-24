Berkshire Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,363,000 after acquiring an additional 273,019 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IEI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.66. 1,972,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,227. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $130.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
