Berkshire Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,958,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

