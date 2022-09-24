BiLira (TRYB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $407,759.00

BiLira (TRYB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BiLira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. BiLira has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $407,759.00 worth of BiLira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiLira has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BiLira Coin Profile

BiLira’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. BiLira’s total supply is 429,472,618 coins. The official website for BiLira is www.bilira.co. BiLira’s official Twitter account is @BiLira_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BiLira

According to CryptoCompare, “The BiLira token is a full-reserve stable cryptocurrency that is built on the blockchain network, issued and managed by the BiLira organization, backed by the Turkish Lira and collateralized 1: 1, secure and compatible with ERC-20 token standards. The BiLira organization is a joint stock company incorporated under the Turkish law with a vision to enhance the access of Turkish citizens to the decentralized and peer-to-peer (P2P) global financial network through the use of its price stable cryptographic token. The BiLira tokens can be created (minted) at the time of deposit, issued upon identity verification, redeemed (burned) for fiat money and transferred on the network using the BiLira platform. BiLira is responsible for establishing stablecoin gateways, created and maintained by licensed and compliant network members, in order to offer fiat connectivity to certain exchanges. The governance and smart contracts will also be provided by the BiLira organization to enable issuing network members to mint BiLira for customers who may then use them to invest in crypto assets or manage risk exposure on supporting crypto exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiLira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiLira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiLira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

