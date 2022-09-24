BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 4.5%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 490,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 351,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
BioLargo Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.
Further Reading
