BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.84 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.