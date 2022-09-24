BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMRN opened at $84.84 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
