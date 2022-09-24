Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.30 ($43.16) and last traded at €42.30 ($43.16). 485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($43.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.49, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $836.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.28.
About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.
