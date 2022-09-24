Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

