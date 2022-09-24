Bistroo (BIST) Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $49,127.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bistroo was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

